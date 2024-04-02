Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.48. 80,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $257.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

