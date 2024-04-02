Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.37

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $155.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,986,060,032 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,587,126 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,985,899,277.74 with 3,848,399,269.5 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37582989 USD and is down -15.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $385,693,709.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

