Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. 888,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

