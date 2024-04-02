Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $223.26 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $223.26 million and $25,604.97 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.98 or 0.99974493 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00133927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

