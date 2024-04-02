Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 32,118,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,709,500. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

