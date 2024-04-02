24,180 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 14,948,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,370,648. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.