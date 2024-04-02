Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $416,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.22.

Shares of SWAV traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.36. 380,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,058. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,813 shares of company stock valued at $28,337,059. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

