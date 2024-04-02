Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $13.31 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $519.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,977. The company has a market capitalization of $402.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

