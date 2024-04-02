Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $520.20. 2,669,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,330. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

