Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 772,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,097,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVV stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,330. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $402.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.97 and its 200-day moving average is $471.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

