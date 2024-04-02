The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,293. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

