Saitama Hits One Day Trading Volume of $220,342.43 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $74.03 million and $220,342.43 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.98 or 0.99974493 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00133927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,677,106 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00155463 USD and is down -8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $828,658.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

