RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Acquires £492.80 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Goodwin purchased 880 shares of RM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £492.80 ($618.63).
RM Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54.90 ($0.69). 844,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a market capitalization of £46.05 million, a PE ratio of -105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.12. RM plc has a one year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 94 ($1.18).
About RM
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RM
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.