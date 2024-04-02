RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Acquires £492.80 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Goodwin purchased 880 shares of RM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £492.80 ($618.63).

RM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54.90 ($0.69). 844,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a market capitalization of £46.05 million, a PE ratio of -105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.12. RM plc has a one year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Get RM alerts:

About RM

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.