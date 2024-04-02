Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 26,959 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of LEVI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 4,004,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

