Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,576. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

