Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 8,928 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBMN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,572 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0439 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

