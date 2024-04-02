UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $35.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,389,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,668. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

