Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,125. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

