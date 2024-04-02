Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,554.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,963. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,587.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,327.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

