Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,331,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

