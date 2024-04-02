Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 57 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. The company had a trading volume of 264,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average is $193.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

