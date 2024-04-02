Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 89,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.30. 1,321,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.