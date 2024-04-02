Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. 204,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.67.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

