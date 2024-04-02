Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.41. 17,854,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,340,035. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $127.38.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

