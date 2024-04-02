TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,665,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 831,601 shares.The stock last traded at $115.92 and had previously closed at $112.74.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
