ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 371,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,917. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.