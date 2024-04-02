ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

IX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

