Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declines By 9.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 199,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 36,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.68. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is -164.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 653,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 651,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

