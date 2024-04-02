Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Declines By 8.7%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS Price Performance

DSS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 4,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

