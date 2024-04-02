Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases By 6.3%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JQC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 395,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,082. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

