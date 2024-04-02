Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.49 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,291.63 billion and $49.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $65,660.75 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.60 or 0.00951260 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00133049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,671,318 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

