Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 502,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.
Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 34,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,848. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.
In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,437 shares of company stock worth $12,196. Company insiders own 60.05% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
