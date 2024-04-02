Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 502,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 34,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,848. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,437 shares of company stock worth $12,196. Company insiders own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1,533.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 324,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 71.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.