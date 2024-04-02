Investors Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Gold Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 184,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 149,500 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,612,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 20,839,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,449,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

