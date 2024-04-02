Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) versus QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Critical Analysis

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -33.27% N/A -26.37% Carmell N/A -122.39% -2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and Carmell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 0.60 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Carmell N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QHSLab.

QHSLab has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QHSLab and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carmell beats QHSLab on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

