Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,464,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,558. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.