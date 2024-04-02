Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.24. The company had a trading volume of 208,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.14. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

