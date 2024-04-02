Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,501. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

