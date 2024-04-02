Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

