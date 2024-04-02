Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 26,948 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $47,544,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 1,419,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,542. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.44, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

