Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 28,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.92. 240,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,686. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

