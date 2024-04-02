Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 252.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 339,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,292. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

