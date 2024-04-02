Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,727,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded down $32.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $897.76. 218,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,102. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $871.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.87.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

