Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 4,974,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,007,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

