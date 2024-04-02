Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 431 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,594. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.