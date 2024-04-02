Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 273.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

FOX Stock Down 1.1 %

FOX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,977. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

