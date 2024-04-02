Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 4,535,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,922,872. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,223 shares of company stock worth $11,017,516. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

