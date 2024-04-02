Oak Thistle LLC Buys 12,739 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. 2,456,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,813. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

