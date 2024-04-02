Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,950 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $244.84. 6,879,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,809,099. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

