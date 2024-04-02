Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. 291,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,236. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

