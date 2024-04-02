Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

